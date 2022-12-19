ECB will hike rates further, we do not know when will stop, De Guindos says















MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will hike interest rates further in the euro zone to combat high inflation, ECB's Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"There will be more interest rate hikes, until when, I don't know. I am absolutely honest, I don't know," De Guindos said, adding that the institution was committed to bring inflation down to its 2% mid-term goal.

On Thursday, the ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes but stressed significant tightening remained ahead and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of a dogged fight against runaway inflation.

