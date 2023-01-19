ECB will stay the course of rate hikes, Lagarde says















Jan 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will continue raising interest rates and leave them in restrictive territory for as long as it takes to bring down inflation to its 2% target, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"We shall stay the course until such a time when we have moved into restrictive territory for long enough so that we can return inflation to 2% in a timely manner," she said in a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa











