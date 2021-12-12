ECB's de Guindos catches COVID-19 before policy meeting

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the ECB said on Sunday, days before a policy meeting.

The ECB is due to decide on the future of its bond-buying programmes at a meeting on Thursday amid concerns about exceptionally high inflation and rising coronavirus cases in Europe.

The ECB said in a statement 61 year-old de Guindos tested positive on Saturday but his symptoms were "very mild" and his illness would have "no impact" on the policy meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

A spokesman said de Guindos intended to take part in Thursday's gathering, which was already due to take place virtually given the high infection rate in Germany.

"The Vice-President is already double-vaccinated, and his symptoms are very mild," the ECB said in the statement. "He will work from home until further notice, and there will be no impact on this week’s monetary policy meeting by the ECB."

It added de Guindos had not been in close contact with President Christine Lagarde in the previous week.

Sources told Reuters last week ECB policymakers were homing in on a temporary, small bond boost to their regular bond buys to smooth out the end of a much larger, emergency scheme launched at the end of the pandemic. read more

De Guindos, a centrist on the Governing Council, has said the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme would end in March, as scheduled, but its older, smaller Asset Purchase Programme would run until the year end.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.