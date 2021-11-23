ECB's Knot says inflation outlook justifies stimulus reduction - Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone is expected to be closer to the European Central Bank's 2% goal than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, justifying a reduction in monetary stimulus, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

"Today’s inflation outlook is clearly more favourable than it was pre-corona, in the sense that it’s closer to out target," Knot said on Bloomberg TV.

"That’s something to take into account and that should also be a measure for the recalibration of asset purchases that we need to undertake in December."

He also echoed many of his colleagues in predicting that the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme would end in March despite new restrictions being rolled out to curb coronavirus infections.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

