ECB's Lagarde says rate hikes most appropriate tool















WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday singled out interest rate increases as the most appropriate to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone even as a debate about mopping up excess cash got underway.

"The traditional interest rate... under the current circumstances is the most effective, the most appropriate and based on the proportionality assessment that we conduct in choosing from the toolbox is the one that actually works best," Lagarde told an IIF event in Washington.

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra











