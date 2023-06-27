ECB's Lagarde sees no rate peak call in near term

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to call a peak in interest rates in the near future and it should not waver in its fight against inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

"It is unlikely that in the near future the central bank will be able to state with full confidence that the peak rates have been reached," Lagarde said. "This is why our policy needs to be decided meeting by meeting and has to remain data-dependent."

