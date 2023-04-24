ECB's Makhlouf says too early to start planning for a pause in tightening















DUBLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - It is too early for the European Central Bank to start planning for a pause in monetary policy tightening, Irish ECB policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said on Monday.

The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates for a seventh straight meeting on May 4, with policymakers converging on a 25-basis-point hike - rather than a larger 50 bps increase - sources with direct knowledge of the discussion have told Reuters.

"We will be making our next policy decision in just over a week’s time and will be especially focused on incoming data," Makhlouf said in a blog post. "But on the evidence so far, it is too early to start planning for a pause in our tightening of policy."

