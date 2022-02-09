Ecuador does not expect to seek more foreign debt in 2022 -Lasso

QUITO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday his government does not expect to seek more foreign debt this year, because of assured funding from higher oil prices and tax collection.

Lasso has used multilateral financing to fund recovery of the COVID-battered economy since he took office in May, including re-negotiating a $6.5 billion credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He has also said he hopes to re-negotiate bilateral debt with China, which became Ecuador's top lender over the past decade, with millions of dollars in long-term credit tied to the handover of crude oil, large investments in hydro-electric and mining projects and other loans. read more

"We don't foresee taking more financing from China, nor with any other international organization," Lasso said in an interview broadcast on social media. "We have our accounts in order for 2022."

"We have an oil price that's above what's included in the budget, tax collection in January that was close to 19% higher than in January 2021," he added. "I don't see the necessity to take out more debt."

Ecuador has predicted an oil price of $59.2 per barrel and tax collection of $14.77 billion this year.

Lasso has said he hopes to reduce external debt during his term and the government predicts a reduction in the fiscal deficit to 2% of GDP this year.

Lasso said there was "political" receptiveness to his proposals during a visit to Beijing last week to increase payment time limits, lower interest rates and disconnect the handover of crude from outstanding debts. read more

The two countries have said they plan to sign a free trade agreement around the end of the year.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb, Editing by Alexandra Hudson

