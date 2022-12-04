Egypt aims to issue first panda bonds by end of current fiscal year















CAIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to issue its first panda bonds by the end of this fiscal year, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchock said on Sunday.

"We are just waiting for the right moment," Kouchouk told an event at the American University in Cairo.

Panda bonds are bonds denominated in Chinese yuan but issued by foreign borrowers.

Earlier, local media quoted Finance Minister Mohamed Maait as saying the issuance was expected to be at $500 million.

reporting by Mahmoud Salama and Aidan Lewis Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.