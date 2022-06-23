1 minute read
Egypt central bank keeps interest rates unchanged
June 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.
Overnight lending rate was at 12.25 pct, while the overnight deposit rate was at 11.25 pct, according to the statement.
Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jon Boyle
