Egypt central bank keeps interest rates unchanged
CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.
The overnight lending rate remains at 12.25 percent, while the overnight deposit rate is at 11.25 percent, the bank said.
