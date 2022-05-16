Egypt targets issuing green, development bonds worth more than $500 mln, deputy finance minister

CAIRO May 16 (Reuters) - Egypt targets issuing $500 million in green and development bonds, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told CNBC Arabia on Monday.

Egypt regularly taps the international debt markets to fund budget shortfalls and expects a deficit of 6.6% in the fiscal year ending in June 2022.

