EIB launches second euro digital bond with Goldman, SocGen















NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday it had launched its second euro-denominated digital bond on a private blockchain, in partnership with Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Santander and Societe Generale.

The 100 million euro, two-year bond was issued, recorded and settled using private blockchain-based technology, and represents the inaugural issuance on Goldman Sachs' tokenisation platform, the statement said.

A blockchain is a database that is shared across a network of computers and powers cryptocurrencies.

EIB's issue of a series of bonds on a blockchain allowed investors to purchase and pay for the security tokens using traditional currency.

The joint lead managers — Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Santander and Societe Generale — then settled the underwriting against the issuer using the central bank digital currency.

"Blockchain has the potential to disrupt a wide range of sectors," said EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Felix in a statement.

The transaction also marks the launch of Goldman Sachs’ proprietary Tokenisation Platform, said Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs.

