ENBD REIT refinances entire debt with $200 million syndicated facility

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ENBD REIT (ENBDREIT.DI), a real estate investment trust set up by the asset management arm of Dubai's biggest lender, said on Thursday it has refinanced its entire debt with a syndicated facility worth $200 million through Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) and Commercial Bank of Dubai .

The Murabaha facility, a shariah-compliant structure, was syndicated by Emirates NBD Capital, Emirates NBD's investment banking arm.

ENBD REIT's debt facilities comprise $45 million from Standard Chartered and $150 million from Mashreq. Consolidating the outstanding debt will improve the REIT's capital structure and cut financing costs, it said.

"The 5-year facility is profit only and includes a cross currency swap to improve overall pricing. The improved profit margin is likely to result in over USD 7 million of savings on ENBD REIT's financing costs over the term of the facility," ENBD REIT said in a statement.

Ahmed Al Qassim, group head of corporate and institutional banking at Emirates NBD, said ENBD REIT took advantage of market conditions to "optimise its profile".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.