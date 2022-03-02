EU to see if fiscal rules should stay suspended longer because of Ukraine

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion on Ukraine will have a negative economic impact on growth in Europe and the European Commission will assess by May if fiscal rules that put limits on government borrowing should remain suspended also in 2023.

The rules, called the Stability and Growth Pact, were set up to protect the value of the euro, but have been suspended since the start of the pandemic in 2020 to give governments room to fight the economic fallout of COVID-19.

They were to be reinstated in 2023, but the new risk to growth from the war in Ukraine, sanctions on Russia and Russian counter-sanctions will make the Commission re-assess that goal.

"Given the current uncertainty, we will need to reassess the expected deactivation of the General Escape Clause in 2023 on the basis of our spring forecast, which I will present in mid-May," European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski

