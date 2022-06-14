Euro interbank borrowing rates see biggest daily surge in over 10 years

A worker grabs a pack of 20-euro notes at the Bank of Portugal fortified complex in Carregado, Alenquer, Portugal, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

June 14 (Reuters) - Euro area interbank borrowing rate fixings surged on Tuesday, reflecting a surge in bond yields and huge increases in market rates expectations this week.

The six-month Euribor fixing rose 6.7 basis points from Monday in its biggest daily jump since 2011. Fixed at 0.175%, it was at the highest since 2014.

The 12-month fixing rose 16.5 basis points in its biggest daily jump since 2008. Fixed at 0.957%, it was at the highest since 2012.

The three-month Euribor fixing rose 3.8 basis points from Monday in its biggest jump since April 2020 and was fixed at -0.243%, the highest since then.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao

