Euro zone banks borrow 52 bln euros from ECB in last 3-year tender

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks borrowed 51.97 billion euros at the European Central Bank's three-year tender on Thursday, adding liquidity in the last scheduled Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO).

The allotment comes after banks repaid 60.2 billion euros of earlier TLTRO funds, likely with a view to rolling most of that cash into the new facility.

Banks can earn an interest of up to 1% until June on the new credit via a negative lending rate if they meet the ECB's requirement not to shrink their loan book.

This rate is up for review, however, and some policymakers have called for the removal of this subsidy.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa

