Euro zone bond yields, euro jump as ECB seen debating 75 bps Sept rate hike

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields and the euro shot up, while European shares fell on Friday following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank could discuss a 75 basis-point rate hike at its September meeting.

Some ECB policymakers want to discuss such a move at the bank's policy meeting on Sept. 8 even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating, five sources with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters. read more

The euro jumped in reaction and was last up 1% on the day at $1.0063 .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

German two-year bond yields hit a two-month high at 0.99% and were last up 11 bps on the day .

Italy's 10-year bond yield, which was up around 5 bps just before the story was published, was up 16 bps on the day at 3.71% .

Money markets were pricing in 61 bps worth of rate hikes from the ECB in September, meaning a 50 bps move is fully priced in, plus a 44% chance of a 75-basis point move, up from 56 bps, or a 24% chance of the 75 bps move, before the report.

The ECB raised rates by 50 bps to zero in July in an unexpectedly big move.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index turned negative and dropped to its lowest level of the day, last down 0.6%. An index of euro zone banks (.SX7E) was little changed after the story, last up 0.1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sam Indyk; editing by Yoruk Bahceli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.