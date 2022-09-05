Euro zone bond yields fall after latest Russia gas cut

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as a decision by Russia to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shut cemented expectations for a recession in the months ahead. read more

Germany's 10-year bond yield was last down 3 basis points at 1.49% , pulling further away from two-month lows hit last week at around 1.63%. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields were also down 2-3 bps , .

The euro was down 0.6%, having hit a fresh-two decade low and stock futures pointed to a weak open for European shares (.STOXX).

A standoff over Russian gas and oil exports ramped up late last week as Moscow vowed to keep its main gas pipeline to Germany shuttered and G7 countries announced a planned price cap on Russian oil exports.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker

