Euro zone consumer confidence falls to -6.8 in November

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 2.0 points in November from the October number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale decreased to -6.8 this month from -4.8 in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a fall to -5.5.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment fell by 2.1 points to -8.2.

For European Commission data click on: https://ec.europa.eu/info/business-economy-euro/indicators-statistics/economic-databases/business-and-consumer-surveys/latest-business-and-consumer-surveys_en#recent-press-releases

Reporting by Lucinda Langlands-Perry in Gdansk

