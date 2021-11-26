Euro zone lending to companies accelerated in October

The euro sign is photographed in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone increased the pace of lending to companies last month and continued to extend credit to households at a brisk pace, data showed on Friday, in a sign of confidence in the bloc's recovery.

Loans to companies grew by 2.5% year on year, the fastest pace since April, the European Central Bank data showed. Loans to household were up by 4.1%, the same pace as the month before.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.