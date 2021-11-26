Rates & Bonds
Euro zone lending to companies accelerated in October
FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone increased the pace of lending to companies last month and continued to extend credit to households at a brisk pace, data showed on Friday, in a sign of confidence in the bloc's recovery.
Loans to companies grew by 2.5% year on year, the fastest pace since April, the European Central Bank data showed. Loans to household were up by 4.1%, the same pace as the month before.
