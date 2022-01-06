Rates & Bonds
Euro zone November PPI grows 1.8% m/m
1 minute read
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on producer price growth in the euro zone in November.
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with previous month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Industrial producer prices on the domestic market
% change compared with same month of previous year
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.