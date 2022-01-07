Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Rates & Bonds

Euro zone November retail sales rise 7.8% y/y

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in November.

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the previous month

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Volume of retail trade

% change compared with the same month of the previous year*

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentine Baldassari in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters