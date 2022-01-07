Rates & Bonds
Euro zone November retail sales rise 7.8% y/y
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the euro zone in November.
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*
Reporting by Valentine Baldassari in Gdansk
