Euro zone Q3 GDP growth confirmed at 2.2% q/q

Dec 7 (Reuters) - European statistics agency Eurostat confirmed on Tuesday its estimate that gross domestic product (GDP) in the euro zone grew 2.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

Year-on-year the GDP increased by 3.9%, Eurostat said, revising its earlier estimate of 3.7% growth.

The economists polled by Reuters had expected a quarter-on-quarter euro zone GDP growth of 2.2% and a 3.7% rise year-on-year.

For Eurostat release, click on: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elizaveta Gladun in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.