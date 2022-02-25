Euro zone to review fiscal stance due to war in Ukraine

Paschal Donohoe, Eurogroup President and Irish Finance Minister, attends a joint news conference with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (not seen) after a meeting at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will consider over the next few weeks the fiscal policy implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine so that they can support the economy if needed, the chairman of the ministers Paschal Donohoe said.

Donohoe told a news conference that last December, the 19 countries that share the euro have agreed on a moderately supportive fiscal stance for 2022.

"In three weeks' time, the Eurogroup will again review this issue. Will discuss the coordination of our budgetary policy and this discussion will come at the right time," Donohoe said after a meeting of the ministers.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Between now and then will allow us to revisit and review our strategy to ensure that we can support our economies and our citizens at this moment of greatest challenge," he said.

The European Union is also reviewing its rules that limit borrowing, called the Stability and Growth Pact, suspended since 2020 to give governments room to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules are to be reinstated from the start of 2023 because after a deep recession caused by lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, economic growth has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is strong.

But European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the news conference the Commission was ready to be flexible.

"We stand ready to adjust the policy if necessary," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.