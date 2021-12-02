Rates & Bonds
Euro zone unemployment at 7.3% in October
Dec 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Thursday on unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro:
Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):
NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 7.3% in October.
Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk
