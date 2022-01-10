Rates & Bonds
Euro zone unemployment data for November
Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on Monday on unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro:
Unemployed as percentage of labour force (seasonally adjusted):
NOTE - Reuters poll consensus was for a euro zone unemployment rate of 7.2% in November.
For Eurostat release, click on:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators
Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk
