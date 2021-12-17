Euro zone yields fall as markets digest ECB moves

Summary <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr">euro zone periphery govt bond yields</a>

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slipped back on Friday as markets digested the reduction of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Borrowing costs had shot up on Thursday after Britain jolted traders by becoming the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic, just before the ECB confirmed its emergency stimulus programme would end next March. read more

On Friday analysts reassessed the ECB moves, saying they had been broadly in line with forecasts.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was down 1.5 basis points at -0.362%, after rising 1.5 bps on Thursday.

“We consider the ECB package bullish for the front end of the euro zone curve, but challenging for spreads, particularly in the periphery,” Commerzbank analysts said to customers.

They added that the plan to keep the ECB's Asset Purchase Programme (APP) for longer while maintaining the sequencing “renders a rate hike next year very unlikely,” but flexibility conditional on stressed conditions sounds less reassuring for the periphery.

Italian 10-year government bond yield was down 1.5 basis points at 0.957%, after rising more than 5 bps on Thursday.

According to analysts, hawkish undertones might prevail in the medium term, after sources added colour to Thursday's decisions.

The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank's decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. read more

Adrian Hilton, head of global rates and currency at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, recalled that central banks chose to focus “on cementing their inflation-fighting credibility.”

“Time will tell whether this shift is justified, but the enduringly low levels of long-dated bond yields suggest that the market is so far reluctant to price in sustainably higher rate regimes,” he said.

ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was "probably" close its peak in the Euro zone.

Germany's Ifo business climate index falling to 94.7 in November versus Reuters consensus of 95.3 , didn't trigger any price action.

