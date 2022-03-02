European exchanges body votes to exclude Moscow Exchange

A board with the logo of the Moscow Exchange is on display in its office in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Europe's industry body for securities and derivatives exchanges said on Wednesday its board has voted unanimously to exclude the Moscow Exchange.

The European Union, Britain, Switzerland and elsewhere have introduced financial sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Federation of European Securities Exchanges utterly condemns the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. Our thoughts and unwavering support go out to the Ukrainian people," FESE said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"In light of the Russian government’s actions, the FESE Board has recommended that the General Assembly vote to exclude the Moscow Exchange from the association, stripping it of FESE observer member status."

Some FESE members, including Deutsche Boerse, have already begun suspending trading and settlement in Russian securities in response to sanctions.

Russia's central bank kept the Moscow Exchange shut for a third day in a row on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.