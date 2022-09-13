EV charging startup TeraWatt Infrastructure raises $1 billion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco startup TeraWatt Infrastructure has raised more than $1 billion from investors to expand a network of charging centers focused on electric vehicle fleet customers, the company said Tuesday.

Four-year-old TeraWatt Infrastructure was co-founded by investment adviser Keyframe Capital and funded initially by Keyframe and Cyrus Capital. Both companies are based in New York.

New investor Vision Ridge Partners joined the latest funding round.

TeraWatt Infrastructure buys “strategically located” real estate and builds large-scale, high-power charging centers that primarily serve commercial fleets of electric trucks. The company said its properties are located in large metro areas, key highway corridors and logistics hubs.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, Editing by Lisa Shumaker

