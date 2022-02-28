FAB board approves up to $1 billion AT1 bonds issuance

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The board of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, approved on Monday issuance of up to $1 billion in Additional Tier 1 (ATI) bonds, designed to be perpetual.

Chaos in world markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have further exacerbated a slow year for bond sales out of the Gulf, already wary over a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve expected to begin an aggressive tightening cycle in March.

AT1 bonds are used to boost banks' core capital to comply with international banking standards and can be redeemed after a specified period.

The FAB board approved the new issuance at a general meeting on Monday but did not give details on the timeline.

FAB already has $750 million in outstanding AT1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, which it issued in October 2020.

That followed its redemption the prior June of $750 million AT1 bonds, a decision it said at the time it took "notwithstanding strong economic rationale" not to redeem them.

FAB tapped the market last week for $500 million senior unsecured sukuk, becoming only the third dollar-denominated debt issuance out of the Gulf in February after only three in January.

FAB's sukuk sale on Wednesday was the first debt capital market deal from the Gulf since Feb. 9, when Riyad Bank sold $750 million AT1 sukuk.

Banks held investor calls for Boubyan Bank early last week to market dollar senior unsecured sukuk, but news of the deal has since fallen silent as the fallout from the war in Ukraine continues to rattle markets. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

