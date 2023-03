[1/2] U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responds to a question from David Rubenstein (not pictured) during an on-stage discussion at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington, at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades















March 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the U.S. central bank's semiannual monetary policy report to the House Financial Services Committee on March 8 at 10 a.m. ET, the panel said on Wednesday.

Powell will testify at the Senate Banking Committee on the same topic on Tuesday.

Reporting by Melissa Bland Editing by Chris Reese











