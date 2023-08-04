Fed seen sticking to current policy rate through year end

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following a closed two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen as less likely to lift its policy rate any further this year than the 5.25%-5.5% range it established last week, traders bet, after a U.S. government report on Friday showed employers hired fewer workers last month than expected.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate erased earlier losses after the report, as traders priced in a less-than-30% chance of a rate hike by year's end, down from about 35% earlier.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jason Neely

