Fed's Bostic says he's split between 50 bps and 75 bps Sept rise - WSJ

U.S. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic speaks to reporters at the National Association of Business Economics' annual policy meeting in Washington, U.S. March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he hasn't decided if the Fed should increase interest rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points at its policy meeting next month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Bostic told the Journal the U.S. central bank still has some way to go on raising interest rates this year and it was too soon to say the inflation surge had peaked. (https://on.wsj.com/3Cu2ssm)

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru

