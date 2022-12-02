Fed's Evans sees slower rate hike pace, "slightly higher" peak rate















Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise borrowing costs to a "slightly higher" peak than envisioned in forecasts from September, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.

"We probably are going to have to have a slightly higher peak rate of the funds rate, even as we likely will step down" the pace of rate hikes from the 75-basis-point-per-meeting pace of recent meetings, Evans said at an event in Chicago.

Writing by Ann Saphir











