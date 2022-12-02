Fed's Evans sees slower rate hike pace, "slightly higher" peak rate

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans looks on during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise borrowing costs to a "slightly higher" peak than envisioned in forecasts from September, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Friday.

"We probably are going to have to have a slightly higher peak rate of the funds rate, even as we likely will step down" the pace of rate hikes from the 75-basis-point-per-meeting pace of recent meetings, Evans said at an event in Chicago.

Writing by Ann Saphir

