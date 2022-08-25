Fed's George: Too soon to predict size of Sept hike

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said it was too soon to predict how much the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates next month, with key reports on inflation and the labor market still to come.

"I think it's too soon to say ...because we have some important data that's coming up," George said in an interview on CNBC from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where her bank is hosting an annual economic symposium that will feature a keynote address on Friday from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Asked if she would like to disclose her preference for whether the Fed lifted rates by 75 basis points for a third straight meeting next month or dialed that pace back to 50 basis points, George said: "No."

