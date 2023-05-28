Fed's Goolsbee: won't prejudge June rate decision















May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee said on Sunday he won't 'prejudge' whether he would support an interest-rate hike at the upcoming Fed meeting in June, but noted that the full impact of the central bank's rate increases to date have yet to be felt.

"We are going to get a lot of important data between now and then," Goolsbee told CBS's Face the Nation. "The actions that the Fed takes take months or even years to work their way through the system...there's no doubt inflation is too high, still -- it has come down -- and we are just trying to manage, can we get inflation down without starting a recession."

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.