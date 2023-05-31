Fed's Mester says no 'compelling' reason to wait for fresh rate hike -FT

May 31 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester sees no "compelling" reason to wait to implement another interest rate hike, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

"I don't really see a compelling reason to pause," Mester told FT in an interview.

"I would see more of a compelling case for bringing the rates up and then holding for a while until you get less uncertain about where the economy is going."

