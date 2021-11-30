Fed's Powell says report on central bank digital currencies expected in coming weeks

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a discussion paper exploring the policy questions surrounding a central bank digital currency should be released in the coming weeks.

Powell said during a Senate hearing that the paper, which was initially due to be released over the summer, has been delayed because the Fed is "trying to get it right," but said it would be ready in the "coming weeks."

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Mark Porter

