Fitch affirms Russia at 'BBB'

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch affirmed Russia's sovereign rating at 'BBB' on Friday, citing its strong external balance sheet and its macroeconomic policy framework.

"Ongoing sanctions risk, and limited structural reform prospects in areas needed to raise Russia's trend growth rate continue to constrain rating," the agency said in its statement. (https://bit.ly/3Dozkj0)

Fitch maintained Russia's outlook at stable, citing recovery in economic activity and oil prices, which continue to support the country's external and public finances.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

