Fitch downgrades Kuwait one notch citing 'political constraints'

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday it downgraded Kuwait's credit rating to 'AA-' from 'AA', citing "ongoing political constraints" that hinder the oil producer's ability to address structural problems.

Kuwait's heavy dependence on oil, an expansive welfare system and a large public sector are structural issues that need to be addressed, Fitch said.

The downgrade comes despite Fitch estimating Kuwait's sovereign net foreign asset position topping 500% of gross domestic product (GDP) - the highest among sovereigns it rates and ten times the 'AA' median.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"There has been a lack of meaningful underlying fiscal adjustment to recent oil-price shocks and the outlook for reforms remains weak, despite some positive political developments as part of a national dialogue," Fitch added.

Kuwait has been trying for years to pass a debt law that would allow it to issue international bonds - providing flexibility in case of economic shocks. Those efforts have been hampered by successive legislatures.

A new cabinet formed last month - Kuwait's third in 2021 - is seeking to tackle structural reforms.

"While we assume a debt law will be agreed in 2022, this has been under discussion since 2017, reflecting slow processes for decision-making in Kuwait," the ratings agency said, adding some uncertainty remains on whether it will pass and higher oil prices could slow decision-making.

Kuwait's ruler launched a national dialogue last year in an attempt to resolve the impasse with parliament. While some progress has been made, some uncertainty remains on whether a debt law will pass this year, Fitch said.

"Even without a debt law, the government would still be able to meet its financing obligations. However, the difficulties in passing the law and institutional gridlock have forced the government to rely on stop-gap measures, which is unusual for Kuwait's rating level," it said.

Should the debt law pass, Kuwait's debt-to-GDP is expected to rise sharply to roughly 50% "over the medium term" from around 10% now, Fitch said.

Kuwait spends more than 70% of its budget on "Sticky spending" like salaries and subsidies in a country where the state employs roughly 80% of Kuwaitis, Fitch said.

"We forecast the budget deficit to widen to 2.4% of GDP in FY22 and 5.7% in FY23 as oil prices fall back, spending pressure continues and progress on fiscal reforms remains limited," it said, adding it did not expect a value-added tax to be introduced "in the next few years."

"Further periods of political paralysis also remain a risk," and while succession has typically been smooth in the country, it could "present a further headwind to decision-making," Fitch said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.