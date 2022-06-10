Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable'

The offices of Fitch Ratings building appears empty in Canary Wharf, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

June 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.

The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.

