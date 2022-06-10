1 minute read
Fitch revises India outlook to 'Stable'
June 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on India's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "Stable" from "Negative," citing diminished downside risks to medium-term growth.
The ratings agency said risks to the country's medium-term growth lessened due to rapid economic recovery and easing financial sector weaknesses, despite near-term headwinds from the global commodity price shock.
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
