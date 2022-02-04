Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to 'stable' from 'positive'

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch revised the outlook on Ukraine to 'stable' from 'positive' on Friday, citing the likelihood of a protracted period of tensions with Russia increasing the country's external financing risks, along with other factors.

"We expect a protracted period of elevated tensions and risk, and see a somewhat higher probability of more contained military operations such as in the Donbas region," Fitch noted.

Ukraine's rating was affirmed at 'B'.

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

