Fitch upgrades Italy by a notch to 'BBB'

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fitch upgraded Italy's rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" on Friday, as it expects the country's economy to grow after reopening from the COVID-19-led pandemic lockdowns.

Fitch said it expects the Italian economy to grow by a robust 6.2% in 2021, faster than it had previously expected.

The agency maintained Italy's outlook at "stable".

Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.