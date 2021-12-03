Rates & Bonds
Fitch upgrades Italy by a notch to 'BBB'
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fitch upgraded Italy's rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" on Friday, as it expects the country's economy to grow after reopening from the COVID-19-led pandemic lockdowns.
Fitch said it expects the Italian economy to grow by a robust 6.2% in 2021, faster than it had previously expected.
The agency maintained Italy's outlook at "stable".
Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
