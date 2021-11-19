Foreign holdings of Italian govt bonds fell sharply in September

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell sharply in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had cut their exposure to Italian government bonds by 22.1 billion euros ($24.99 billion) in September, "in a context of high net repayments from the Treasury".

Bank of Italy said foreigners in August had decreased their exposure to Italian securities, mostly government bonds, by 8.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.