Foreign investors bought 74.9% of Italy's 30-yr BTP bond

ROME, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 74.9% of a new 30-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Friday.

Rome sold 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) of the note on Wednesday through a syndicated deal, attracting orders for about 55.9 billion euros. read more

More than 350 investors took part in the transaction, a statement said. They came from 35 different countries.

Among foreign investors, the most relevant share of the issuance, equal to 67.8%, was allotted to European investors, in particular from the UK (23.5%). Asian investors subscribed to 4.2% of the issuance and North Americans 2.2%.

The highest share of the issuance (45.6%) was allotted to fund managers, while banks subscribed to 34.4%, the statement added.

Long-term investors bought 14.6% of the bond, hedge funds subscribed to 5.2% and non-financial institutions to 0.3% of the total amount issued. ($1 = 0.8848 euros)

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Editing by Kevin Liffey

