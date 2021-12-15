Foreign selling of Treasuries in October was largest since May -data

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold Treasuries in the month of October to the tune of $43.5 billion, the largest outflow since May, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

That said, major foreign owners of Treasuries still showed holdings of $7.648 trillion in October, up from $7.549 trillion the previous month.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

