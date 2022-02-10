Forex held by Turks drops $3.07 billion last week

A woman looks at gold jewelleries as she stands outside a jewellery shop in Istanbul, Turkey December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' foreign currency and gold holdings dropped by $3.07 billion to $225.09 billion as of Feb. 4, data showed on Thursday.

The forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

The central bank's gross forex reserves stood at $75.72 billion as of Feb. 4, up from $71.64 bln a week earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay

