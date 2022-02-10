1 minute read
Forex held by Turks drops $3.07 billion last week
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' foreign currency and gold holdings dropped by $3.07 billion to $225.09 billion as of Feb. 4, data showed on Thursday.
The forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.
The central bank's gross forex reserves stood at $75.72 billion as of Feb. 4, up from $71.64 bln a week earlier, the data showed.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gdansk Newsroom Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ece Toksabay
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.