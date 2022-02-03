Forex held by Turks drops $4 billion to lowest since July

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish locals' foreign currency and gold holdings dropped by more than $4 billion to $228.16 billion as of Jan. 28, their lowest level since July, data showed on Thursday.

When adjusted for the parity effect, the data showed the hard currency holdings fell by $2.2 billion in the week to Jan. 28.

The forex and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December as Turks converted savings during a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year.

The central bank's gross forex reserves stood at $71.64 billion as of Jan. 28, up from $70.80 bln a week earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Soran Halilcan Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

