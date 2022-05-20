G7 finance leaders reaffirm FX commitment in communique

Attendees pose for a family photo during the G7 Summit in Koenigswinter, near Bonn, Germany May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany, May 20 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders on Friday pledged to closely monitor markets given recent volatility and reaffirmed their existing commitment on exchange rates, a final communique showed.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki had told reporters on Thursday Tokyo wanted his G7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's commitment on exchange-rate policy, as the country struggles to rein in a sharp yen fall that was pushing up import costs.

